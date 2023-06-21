A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck by a vehicle outside Fresno late Saturday night.

Officials say 39-year-old Jamie Cruz, of Woodlake, was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 180, west of Bishop Avenue on June 17.

Investigators say at around 11:40 p.m., a driver from Kerman was driving westbound on Highway 180, west of Bishop Avenue, when Cruz walked into the westbound lane of Highway 180, directly in the path of the vehicle.

Officers say the driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian who was struck and propelled onto the westbound lane. A second vehicle traveling was unable to react and the pedestrian was struck a second time.

Cruz was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say alcohol is suspected to be a factor on Cruz’s part and the investigation is ongoing.