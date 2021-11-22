IDENTIFIED: Man hit and killed while helping his neighbor get his truck out of a ditch, investigators say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office have released the identity of the person hit and killed on a dark Fresno County road Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rodney Wafford, 56 of Sanger, died while attempting to help get his next-door neighbor’s truck out of a ditch with a tractor, deputies say.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Piedra Road and Weldon Avenue after it was reported that a vehicle had been involved in a crash with a tractor.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned a man had gotten his truck stuck in a ditch in the area and went to ask his next-door neighbor for help getting it out.

Officers say Wafford got into his tractor and started working on getting the truck out of the ditch.

As he was working, officials say a van, occupied by a mother and her five children, ended up slamming into his tractor, killing him.

Officers say the woman stopped following the crash and cooperated during the investigation.

Authorities say the mother and her children were taken to a local hospital to have their minor injuries treated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say the roadway was dark and the tractor didn’t have lights on it.