FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 180 Saturday.

Jose Fernandez, 47 of Mendota, died after he was struck and killed by a car Saturday night according to CHP officials.

The collision occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 180 and James Avenue between Kerman and Mendota in Fresno County, according to CHP officials.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 180, just east of James Avenue when Fernandez walked into the path of the vehicle. Officers say the driver was unable to avoid colliding with the man due to how quickly he entered the roadway.

Fernandez died on the scene, investigators say.

The driver was not injured, and officers do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.