FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno.

Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and East Avenues.

When officials arrived on the scene they pronounced him dead.

While police consider it a questionable death because of where he was found, they say no foul play is suspected.