FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was found dead Saturday evening in a canal in Sanger has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:00 p.m. they responded to a canal near Newmark and Annadale Avenues where they found and recovered a dead man’s body.

The sheriff’s office has identified the man as 49-year-old James Cunningham of Fresno.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.