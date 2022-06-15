FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the man who was found dead in a Fresno ponding basin, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s office.

Officials say they have identified the man as 34-year-old Lenzo Seamster from Fresno.

On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a ponding basin near Chestnut and Holland avenues after it was reported that a body had been spotted in the water.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man floating in the water and worked with firefighters to pull it out.

Investigators have not said how the man died yet, but say they did not find any obvious signs of trauma on his body.