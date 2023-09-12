FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found dead in a central Fresno canal has been identified, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced.

The body was named by the coroner’s officer as 69-year-old Arthur Valenzuela of Fresno.

At around 11 a.m., officials say the Fresno Police Department responded to the area of Clinton and Millbrook Avenues for a report of a body in the canal. Due to the location, officials say the case was transferred over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was recovered from the water – but the man had passed away.

The coroner is working to determine the man’s cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation.