FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a rollover crash after hitting a telephone pole on Tuesday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 36-year-old Todd Roberts Jr. of Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the man is from Biola.

CHP officers say they responded to the area of McKinley west of Monroe Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to CHP, Roberts Jr. was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on McKinley Avenue. The man allowed the vehicle to veer to the right and lost control, entering the north shoulder and crashing against a wooden telephone pole.

Officials say the F-150 then overturned, ejecting the unrestrained driver. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.