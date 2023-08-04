FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim killed during a fatal crash in Fresno, deputies say.

On July 26, at approximately 8:40 p.m., CHP received calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Bishop Avenue near Shields Avenue.

Deputies identified the victim as 60-year-old David Sisneros Diaz of Fresno. They say he was found lying in the northbound lane of Bishop Avenue, north of Shields Avenue. He had deceased at the scene.

Officers say 32-year-old Santiago Ambriz-Cervantez, of Kerman, CA, was driving a Honda Pilot northbound on Bishop Avenue, approaching the pedestrian, but failed to avoid him and struck him with the front of the Honda.

Following the crash, officers say Ambriz-Cervantez exited the vehicle to check the damage to his vehicle. A passing witness observed the pedestrian and Ambriz-Cervantez stopped to assist, but Ambriz-Cervantez fled the scene in his Honda.

Deputies say it is unclear if Ambriz-Cervantez was the first to hit the pedestrian with his vehicle since he took off from the scene and was intercepted by authorities just down the street on Floyd Avenue.

Officials say Ambriz-Cervantez was later booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony hit-and-run.