PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed in Parlier after a crane they were operating struck a live electrical wire on Wednesday has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 37-year-old Juan Ambriz, of Fresno, died on Wednesday when he was offloading equipment and the crane boom struck the live electrical cable.

Officers say the incident took place at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Manning and Academy Avenues and that Ambriz died on the scene.