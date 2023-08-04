FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in a crash Wednesday night after crashing into a large tree on Old Millerton Road has been identified, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Deputies identified the man as 25-year-old Michael Robles of Prather.

CHP says around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Old Millerton Road, one mile north of Highway 168.

Investigators say a Dodge Challenger was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Old Millerton Road, when due to the speed, he was unable to safely negotiate a curve in the road and drove onto the dirt shoulder, colliding with a large tree.

CHP says the driver died at the scene.