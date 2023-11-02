CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a fiery solo-vehicle accident on Wednesday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Fabian Garcia of Clovis.

Officers say they received multiple calls for a traffic collision on Shaw Avenue near Clovis on Wednesday around 9:32 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had been speeding before crashing into a wall on Shaw Avenue, just west of Pollasky Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a car was on fire against a wall. Officers broke the passenger window, pulled the unconscious Garcia out, and began CPR. He was transported to the hospital but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Officers say at this time, the investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit shows that the car was westbound Shaw traveling at a high-rated speed. Just after crossing Clovis, the car side-swiped another car, lost control, and collided into a wall causing major damage and a fire.