KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother involved with her son in a fatal crash near Kerman has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

CHP says they were called for a crash call around 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Mcmullin Grade. A car was traveling east on Manning Avenue when 21-year-old Francisco Cuevas allegedly ran a stop sign and was struck by the truck.

Deputies identified the passenger, the driver’s mom, as 51-year-old Juliana Cuevas Cortes of Kerman. Deputies say she was killed as a result of the crash.

CHP says after the crash, the tank on the commercial vehicle was ruptured. The driver of the truck was not injured.