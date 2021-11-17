IDENTIFIED: Man accused of sword attack in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person has been arrested after police say he slashed another man with a sword on Tuesday.

Yadwinder Singh, 38, was arrested after officers were called out to the area of Marks and Herndon avenues on reports that two men, one armed with a sword, were involved in a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man outside of a Starbucks, suffering from a slash on his right arm. An officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in surgery. Authorities say the application of the tourniquet most likely saved the victim’s life.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.