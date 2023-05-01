FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homeless man who died after a fire broke out in a concrete drainage enclosure underneath railroad tracks has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the fire broke out on April 24 around 2:00 p.m. near the railroad tracks by Santa Fe Avenue and Rialto Avenue.

Officials say the victim was 59-year-old Eric Bennett of Fresno.

Fresno Fire personnel say Bennett was found inside the concrete enclosure. Witnesses told crew members that they heard the man in the fire and tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.