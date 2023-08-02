FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found dead inside a Fresno County garage on Tuesday has been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Officials announced Wednesday that the man found was 39-year-old Ismael Orlando Herrera Jr., who was homeless in the areas of both Caruthers and Riverdale in Fresno County.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Blythe and Clayton Avenues around 12:00 p.m. when a woman called 911 after finding the man.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who called knew the victim.

The cause of the 39-year-old’s death has not been officially released.