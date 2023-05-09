FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A high school student from Visalia was named as the victim of a high-speed rollover crash in Fresno County early Sunday morning.

According to the CHP, the 17-year-old driver of a GMC truck was traveling on Highway 198 at Dickenson Avenue, in excess of 60 mph, when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch. The truck then overturned onto its roof and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Nathan Oliva of Visalia, a student at Mt. Whitney High School.

In a statement, Visalia Unified officials say their “thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic accident. VUSD has protocols in place to support students and staff who have been affected.”

The CHP reports that the 19-year-old passenger in the vehicle sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.