HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grandmother and her young granddaughter are dead, and another child was hospitalized after all three were hit by a car Friday night, the Hanford Police Department said.

Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision around 7:00 p.m. between Phillips and 3rd Streets.

The Kings County Coroner’s office says 62-year-old Maria Suarez of Hanford and her three-year-old granddaughter Jayleen Suarez of Hanford were the ones who suffered fatal injuries.

Police investigators say a nine-year-old was also injured in the collision, and that child’s name has not been released.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say both Maria and Jayleen died at the hospital. As of now, the condition of the nine-year-old is unknown.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.