FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died following a multi-car crash on Highway 41 on Monday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Belinda Chacon was the woman killed at Elkhorn Avenue and Highway 41 just south of Fresno.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, a commercial truck pulling a trailer traveling southbound on Highway 41 where the road goes from a four-lane highway to a two-lane, crashed into stopped traffic at the intersection.

Officials at the scene of the crash said preliminary investigations indicated the driver of the commercial truck was distracted, stopping him from reacting to the traffic that was stopped on the road ahead, causing him to strike the rear of a Toyota – which then struck a Chevrolet in front of it – which caused it to strike a commercial vehicle in front of that one.

Both vehicles were pushed to the east of the roadway and officials say the Toyota had three occupants with the driver sustaining minor injuries. The female passenger, Belinda Chacon, was killed on impact and the infant in the back seat who was flown to a local hospital. According to a GoFundMe page for Belinda Chacon, the infant in the car was her grandson – who is also shown in the picture below.

Belinda Chacon, 47, and grandson (image courtesy of friends/GoFundMe)

According to the GoFundMe page, Belinda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend and is remembered by her four children and grandchildren “whom she adored and cared for greatly.”

Officers say the occupants of the Chevrolet involved in the crash also received significant injuries. In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash – with seven victims.

The GoFundMe page for Belinda Chacon can be found by clicking here.