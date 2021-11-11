IDENTIFIED: Fresno woman found in median after being struck and killed by vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in northwest Fresno Thursday.

Marylou Lujan Caballero, 53 of Fresno, was found dead in a center median near Milburn and Herndon avenues at approximately 5:30 a.m after officers responded to a 911 call from a driver saying they believed they hit a person.

Police said the driver is cooperating with officers. If you have any information contact officials from the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.