FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a “road closed” sign and then a tractor Monday morning.

CHP officials said that Carson Enns, 39, from Fresno was riding a motorcycle around 1:30 a.m. eastbound on Copper Avenue, towards the intersection with Peach Avenue that was closed for construction.

Officers said the motorcyclist collided with the “road closed” sign and then a tractor in the area. Despite the rider wearing a helmet and other protection Enns died at the scene, according to CHP officials.

CHP says they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a part in causing the collision.