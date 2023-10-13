FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

The coroner has named 30-year-old Donnell Dudley from Fresno as the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash after the California Highway Patrol said he ran into a highway retaining wall.

CHP says they received a call around 6:40 a.m. of an unresponsive person lying near the roadway of westbound Highway 180 under the southbound Highway 41 connector ramp.

CHP says the investigation indicates Dudley was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle. They say he allowed the motorcycle to veer to the right where he struck the concrete wall.

The collision with the wall caused the rider and the motorcycle to be propelled over the wall. CHP officers say both the rider and the motorcycle plummeted approximately 60 to 70 feet, landing westbound on Highway 180.

Officers say Dudley had critical injuries due to the impact. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene and hospital, but he died from his injuries.

CHP says it is not known if any alcohol or drugs were a factor; the investigation is ongoing.