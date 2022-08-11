FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno.

The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added.

Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called to Chestnut and Lane avenues for a report of a two-vehicle crash between a white sedan and a garbage truck.

The sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Avenue at a high-speed rate, when it crashed with the truck, landing in the front yard of a house, authorities say.