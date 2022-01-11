IDENTIFIED: Fresno man killed after crashing into semi-truck hauling lemons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Fresno man who was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Monday night has been identified.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Malik Blakeney, 26, of Fresno was driving a sedan northbound on Temperance Avenue, while a tractor-trailer hauling lemons was driving westbound on North Avenue at around 45 miles per hour.

Investigators say Blakeney did not stop at a stop sign in the intersection and collided into the path of the tractor-trailer.

The impact of the crash launched the car into a nearby orchard and caused the truck to spill the lemons it was hauling.

Blakeney was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision, pending toxicology results. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.