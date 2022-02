FRESNO COUNTY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the driver who fatally crashed into a palm tree near Kearney Park late Sunday night as 28-year-old Felipe Ochoa from Fresno.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:20 p.m.

Investigators said a pickup truck that Ochoa was driving heading westbound on Kearney Boulevard, east of Garfield Avenue.

Officials have not released a cause for the accident yet, but do not suspect drugs or alcohol at this time.