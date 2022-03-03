FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials released details of a deadly crash that killed four people, including two children, on Interstate-5 in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

CHP officers said an SUV with seven people crashed into a parked big rig that was along the shoulder of I-5 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers said several of the victims in the SUV were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver, a 52-year-old man from, Edmonds, WA, was driving the SUV southbound on Interstate 5, north of Highway 33. CHP officials said the driver of the SUV traveled towards the right and crashed into the left rear trailer of the parked big rig.

The force of the impact caused some of the passengers to be ejected according to investigators.

According to officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the victims of the crash are identified as:

Lute Fekitoa, 43, of Auburn, Washington

Adimada Fekitoa, 9, of Auburn, Washington

Naomi Cook, 35, of Auburn, Washington

Keola James (KJ) Cook, 13, of Auburn, Washington

Drugs and alcohol use does not appear to be a factor in this crash, CHP officials said.

The CHP said the use of seat belts in the SUV during the crash is still under investigation.