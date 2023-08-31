CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was killed when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a sedan in Clovis on Wednesday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the female motorcyclist is identified as 20-year-old Zein Al-Zoubi, of Clovis.

Around noon on Wednesday, Clovis Police officers say they received a call about a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Sylmar Avenue and Nees Avenue.

Officers say Al-Zoubi was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.