HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford Police have identified the man who allegedly crashed into a jewelry store Thursday night – saying he was an employee of the store for over 20 years.

Officers say 49-year-old Raul Arzate took his own life by gunshot after crashing his pickup truck into Candice & Co. Jewelers Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, Arzate had worked at the store for over 20 years as a jeweler and had been recently fired.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Hanford Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired and a vehicle collision at Candice & Co. Jewelers at 117 West 7th Street in downtown Hanford.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they located Arzate inside his pickup truck with a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.

Officers say the store’s owner, an employee, and several customers were inside the business at the time, but luckily, no one was struck by gunfire, and all suffered minor injuries.