FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a car the CHP says was struck by a train in a crash near Selma on Tuesday was identified on Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 48-year-old Danny Shelton of Fresno was the driver of the car hit by the Amtrak train at around 6:00 p.m. near Selma.

CHP says on Tuesday at around 6:00 p.m., the driver of a sedan traveling westbound on Conejo and Peach avenues went around the crossing arms on a railroad track to pass traffic and was hit on its left side.

Officials say Shelton was killed on impact. The female passenger in the car later passed away at the hospital – but her name is yet to be released until the family is notified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash, investigators say.