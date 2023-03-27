FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unrestrained driver who the CHP reports was killed after colliding with a tree in Fresno over the weekend was identified on Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 22-year-old Nathan Beltran of Fresno was the man killed around 12:00 p.m. on Highway 99 just north of McKinley Avenue.

Investigators say they learned Beltran was driving northbound on Highway 99 in the far right lane at an undetermined high rate of speed.

Officers say the vehicle he was driving sustained a tread separation of the left rear tire which is when they say he applied the brakes – causing it to leave the roadway. The vehicle collided with a large tree and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries.

CHP says they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.