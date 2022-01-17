IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in rollover crash near Bishop and Shaw

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver that was killed Friday night in a rollover crash in Fresno County has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner.

According to officials, the driver has been identified as 74-year-old Jon Luis Endara from Fresno.

Officials said Endara was heading east on Shaw Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Bishop Avenue. That is when reportedly Endara crashed into another vehicle, spun out, and then crashed into another vehicle causing Endara to roll over.

Endara was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

CHP officials on the scene said the thick fog may have played a role in causing the accident.