FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 41, close to where it crosses with Highway 99, has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the man was killed on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. when he made an unsafe turn and ended up in the center median of Highway 41 – and continued driving down the center median until the car went down a dirt embankment and overturned.

CHP says the driver died at the scene. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified as 21-year-old Luis Guinto of Fresno.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.