FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue that was going more than 85 miles per hour. Officers say the vehicle reached speeds of 140 mph and was eventually found to have crashed at Highway 168 and Ashlan Avenue.

The 46-year-old driver was found to have been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.