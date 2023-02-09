FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to get away from police, drove through a red light, and collided with another vehicle in an intersection – killing the driver of the uninvolved vehicle.

The driver killed was identified as 29-year-old Victor Cardenas of Fresno.

Officers say on Wednesday at around 11:00 p.m., officers attempted to stop an SUV for non-moving traffic violations. The vehicle stopped in the area of Shields Avenue and First Street and officers made contact with the driver and two passengers. The occupants were initially cooperative, providing the officers with their information, according to police.

Officials say the driver suddenly accelerated away from the traffic stop and officers initially pursued – but stopped soon afterward due to the speed of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle went through an intersection at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Andrew Calderon, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The other two occupants of the suspect vehicle refused medical treatment.

Officers say Calderon remains in the hospital in critical condition but will be booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of numerous felony charges including felony evasion causing death, felony DUI causing death, and vehicular manslaughter.