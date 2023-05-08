EASTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 26-year-old Fresno man who was killed after his car crashed into a parked big rig early Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The CHP reports that its dispatch center received word of an injury crash around 5:15 a.m. on Cherry Avenue, south of Lincoln Avenue, in the Easton area.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a man who appeared to have been driving a sedan on Cherry Avenue when he collided into the trailer of a parked semi-truck, which killed the driver.

The victim of the crash was identified as 26-year-old Edgar Maravilla of Fresno.

The CHP says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.