FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who is accused of killing three people in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco was arrested following a deadly crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area for a report of a head-on car crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found five people suffering from injuries in one of the cars.

Officials said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Sandy Mendoza of Mendota, was pronounced dead at the scene, and four other passengers in her car were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Orosco was found suffering from major injuries in the other vehicle and was also taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

During an investigation, officers said they learned that Orosco was possibly driving under the influence of drugs when he allowed his vehicle to cross over into the opposite lane of traffic, slamming head-on into the other vehicle.

Once released from the hospital, Orosco will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559) 705-2200.