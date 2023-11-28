CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver killed after a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 168 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies identified the driver as 39-year-old Silas Ruiz of Clovis.

CHP says they responded to the area near Highway 168 and Shaw Avenue on Monday at noon after a driver lost control on the off-ramp and crashed through a fence. Ruiz was transported to a local hospital.

As of now, there is no information regarding whether alcohol and/or drugs had anything to do with the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.