FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who CHP says died after he was crushed by his own truck Tuesday evening has been named by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 51-year-old Jose Vasquez Romero of Fresno was killed when the truck went backward over him – and pinning him until he passed away.

Officers say just before 8:00 p.m., Romero was driving his truck westbound on Madison Avenue just west of Peach Avenue when he stopped at the north edge of the roadway.

Investigators say he put the vehicle in reverse instead of park, went around the back of his truck, and the truck rolled backward – and knocked the man under the wheel. The wheels pinned him and he eventually died.

A person driving by saw that the truck was still running with the door open and reported that the man was underneath the vehicle. When responding officers arrived, they reported the vehicle was still running and Romero was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP says alcohol is being investigated as a likely cause of this incident.