IDENTIFIED: Deadly shooting victim and suspect in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford police officers have identified the victim and suspect of a deadly shooting in Hanford Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cameron Apartments on a report of a man who has shot.

The victim was identified by police as Fabian Searcy, 29, who died at the scene.

Officers said as they were responding to the area they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Brown Street near Tenth Street.

The driver was later identified by police as Jeremy Scott, 24.

According to police, they attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle that Scott was driving, but he did not pull over. Officers began pursuing Scott when his vehicle entered onto westbound Highway 198. Investigators say the persuit reached speeds faster than 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle exited on Twelfth Avenue, traveling north and came to a stop in a field in the area of Thirteenth and Excelsior avenues.

Hanford police K-9 Enzo and his handler persued and caught Scott, police said.

Detectives said Jeremy Scott and Fabien Searcy were in an argument in the parking lot of the apartments and that during the argument Scott shot Searcy in the chest.

Jeremy Scott was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, and resisting arrest.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540 or Detective Estrada at (559) 585-4733.