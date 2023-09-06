FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 168 early Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the woman has been identified as 37-year-old Helena Rhinehart.

CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on eastbound Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue.

The second driver, a 23-year-old man, driving a Dodge vehicle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. CHP says the driver of the Dodge lost control and hit the Nissan and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.