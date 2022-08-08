MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno.

According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego Avenues near Mendota. The first victim had been identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Marquis Pratcher, 25, of Merced.

Officials say the vehicle driven by Pratcher was northbound on San Diego Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck with Shabazz was headed west on California Avenue when the two vehicles collided killing both drivers.

Governor Gavin Newson issued the following statement regarding the death of Shabazz:

“Jennifer and I were very saddened to learn of the untimely loss of Ali Shabazz, a dedicated Caltrans employee who served the people of California for more than 16 years. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and his many friends and Caltrans colleagues during this painful time.”

According to the announcement, Shabazz had worked for Caltrans since 2006. He is survived by his wife, Nia, and their eight children.

Officials say Shabazz is the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921. In honor of his passing, the flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.