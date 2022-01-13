IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist struck and killed near Woodward Park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the bicyclists struck and killed by a vehicle near Woodward Park on Wednesday.

Authorities say Paul Moore, 61 of Fresno, was riding a “recumbent-style bicycle” when he was struck by a driver near Audubon Drive and Friant Road.

According to detectives, Moore was riding away from Woodward Park when he was hit. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still investigating the crash and have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

