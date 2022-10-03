FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on Sunday.

Santana Mullooly was an Anthropology professor at Clovis Community College, according to a press release sent out by the school on Monday afternoon.

“Like many of you, I will forever remember Adela’s bright smile and contagious enthusiasm,” wrote Clovis Community College President Dr. Lori Bennett. “She loved teaching, cared deeply about her students, and was truly honored to be part of the Clovis Community College family.”

Around 10:20 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area after it was reported that a woman riding a bicycle had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found Santana Mullooly suffering from major injuries on the shoulder of Watts Valley Road.

Officials said Santana Mullooly died of her injuries at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Santana Mullooly had been riding in the westbound lane of the road leading up to the crash.

Investigators said a driver was trying to make a right turn when he let his car drift into the westbound lane, hitting Santana Mullooly’s bike.

The impact of the crash caused Santana Mullooly to be thrown off her bike, causing her serious injuries.

The driver of the car pulled over following the crash and has been cooperating with investigators.

Officials said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Santana Mullooly leaves behind a husband and children.