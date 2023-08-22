FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bicyclist who was killed Monday afternoon after clipping a trailer truck has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 35-year-old Daniel Reason, of Fresno, died on Monday, August 21, when he was thrown from his bike after hitting a Kenworth commercial truck.

Preliminary investigation indicated Reason was riding a bicycle southbound on the west sidewalk of Cedar Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he turned to the left, exited the sidewalk, and began to enter the far-right lane of southbound Cedar Avenue.

Officials say Reason turned directly into the path of the Kenworth, which struck him and ejected him onto the roadway directly beneath the Kenworth’s trailer.

The trailer’s right-side tires drove over Reason inflicting fatal injuries.

Officials say Reason was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Kenworth stopped and has been cooperating with the investigation.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor on the part of the bicyclist pending toxicology results and the investigation is ongoing.

For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559) 705-2200.