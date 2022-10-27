FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified.
Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20.
Around 7:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area after it was reported that a bicyclist had been hit by a car.
When officers arrived, they found Brown suffering from serious injuries.
Brown was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.