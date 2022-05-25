FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bicyclist killed in a collision on Herndon and Blackstone avenues Tuesday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 73-year-old Frank Romero from Fresno.

Police said around 5:30 a.m., Romero was hit at the intersection. Crews gave the 73-year-old CPR, loaded him into the ambulance, and took him to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say they have not determined who was at fault for the accident yet.

“The bicyclist was transported to CRMC where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased,” said Fresno Police Sergent Diana Trueba-Vega.

Two miles north of the accident site, at Friant Road and Audubon Drive, there is a memorial that pays homage to 61-year-old Paul Moore, a cyclist who was also killed in an accident.