FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Golden State and Ashlan in Fresno has been identified as 44-year-old Roberto Esparza according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, on Wednesday, January 11th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to the report of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway, moments after, the paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was in the roadway when the collision occurred.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved was cooperative with officers, even submitting to a voluntary blood draw. Authorities say it does not appear that drugs and alcohol were a factor in the collision.