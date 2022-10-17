TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around midnight on August 6, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called with reports of a shooting at Cutler Food Mart.

Tulare Area Gang And Narcotics Enforcement Team took over the investigation and identified the shooter and the man who was driving the vehicle.

Detectives executed search warrants this morning in Orange Cove. Evidence was seized and the shooter was arrested, according to authorities.

19-year-old Josiah Lopez has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, aiding and abetting, accessory after the fact, gang conspiracy, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Detectives are still searching for the second suspect, 23-year-old Jesus Robledo, of Orange Cove. If you are anyone you know has information contact Detective Jacob Flores with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.