CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Clovis shopping center over the weekend.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Patricia Nelson died after she was hit by a car in the Sunflower Marketplace parking lot near Shaw and Villa avenues.

Around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the shopping center after it was reported that someone had been run over by a car.

When officers arrived, they found Nelson trapped underneath a vehicle.

Firefighters were able to get Nelson out from under the vehicle and she was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators said Nelson died from her injuries a short time later.

Officers said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.