FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man who was hit and killed in a collision a Tuesday morning.

Police say that around 6:30 a.m. 77-year-old Moua Ly was hit by a car near Weber and Hughes avenues in Fresno.

Officers say Ly was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and police say the driver has a suspended license and warrants.

Officers added that the driver was cooperating with the investigation and was being evaluated for possible DUI.